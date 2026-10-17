– Billy Gunn remains under contract with AEW despite his limited appearances on television. The veteran has continued working behind the scenes and has competed in several dark matches recently.

– Ilja Dragunov has officially signed with AEW. The company had been working to resolve visa-related matters ahead of his arrival, which was teased through a series of mystery vignettes on AEW programming.

– Another notable name expected back in the mix soon is MJF. The former AEW World Champion is reportedly nearing his latest return, with expectations that he will once again become involved in the AEW World Championship picture.

– On the international front, additional AEW talent are expected to make appearances in Japan in the coming months. Several wrestlers are reportedly being lined up for upcoming dates, with announcements expected in the weeks ahead.

– There is also an update on KAIRI, who remains unsigned by AEW as of this weekend. Preliminary discussions between the two sides have continued, although no agreement has been reached. There is reportedly significant interest in KAIRI from promotions in Japan, with those opportunities currently being delayed while talks with AEW remain ongoing.

– Regarding Kenny Omega, the former AEW World Champion was not originally scheduled to wrestle during the week of the PAC tribute episode of Dynamite. However, Omega reportedly made the decision to compete on the day of the show before quickly returning to Japan afterward.

– Samoa Joe’s availability has also been a topic of discussion internally. AEW sources reportedly believe that Joe will remain available to the company until promotional obligations begin for the next season of the television series Twisted Metal.

– As far as future television plans are concerned, the Atlanta area has reportedly been discussed as a possible location for an early 2027 episode of AEW Dynamite. January 6 has been mentioned as a potential date, although nothing has been officially announced.

– Some talent have also jokingly expressed frustration with the company’s upcoming travel schedule, wishing that the Orlando and Phoenix pay-per-view events had been scheduled for December and January instead of shows in the colder Minneapolis and Liverpool areas during those months.

– Finally, with AEW WrestleDream taking place in Orlando, Florida, on Saturday, October 17, several wrestlers are reportedly planning to visit local theme parks the following day.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)