Steven Borden appears to be making positive progress in his recovery from the scary injury he suffered at AEW All Out 2026.

According to a new backstage report, Borden was present at the three-hour AEW Dynamite and Collision event in Cleveland, Ohio on October 14. His appearance comes nearly three weeks after suffering a head injury during the September 26 pay-per-view.

Borden was teaming with Darby Allin against Kevin Knight and Kyle Fletcher at All Out when he struck his head during a double coast-to-coast spot. The match was ultimately stopped by the referee, resulting in Knight and Fletcher picking up the victory in the number one contender’s bout.

Knight and Fletcher will now challenge The Young Bucks for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at this Saturday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Meanwhile, Penelope Ford was also reportedly backstage at Wednesday’s AEW television taping.

Ford has been out of action since late February due to an ankle injury. Prior to her absence, she had been teaming with Megan Bayne, who has since formed a new partnership with Lena Kross.

As previously reported, Ford and her husband, Kip Sabian, both have multiple years remaining on their AEW contracts, despite earlier speculation regarding their contractual status.

There is currently no confirmed timetable for either Borden or Ford to return to the ring.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/17 for live AEW WrestleDream 2026 Results coverage.