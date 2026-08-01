AEW has made several updates coming out of this week’s Collision and Redemption events.

Following their debut on the July 30 of AEW Collision, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have officially been added to AEW’s online roster as the Motor City Machine Guns.

There has also been additional clarification regarding reports that AEW declined to air a 90-second tribute video produced by Jacques Rougeau during the company’s family tribute segment at AEW Redemption. According to an additional report, that account is accurate, with one of the primary reasons being that the video included footage of Rougeau wrestling Hulk Hogan at a WCW live event. Because WWE owns the WCW tape library, AEW would not have had the rights to air that footage, even if it had wanted to use the video.

As for Jay White, there had been some concern after he appeared to get banged up during last week’s pay-per-view. However, those who have inquired about his status have reportedly been told there is no indication that White is expected to miss any significant amount of in-ring time.

Elsewhere, MyAEW.com is scheduled to stream PRODUCE Volume 3 this Monday evening. Several additional promotions are reportedly still working on finalizing deals to join the MyAEW platform.

Tatevik and Leela Feist were among the latest Andrade girls from this past Wednesday night’s post-Redemption episode of AEW Dynamite.

Finally, Thunder Rosa added another championship to her resume on Friday night. The former AEW Women’s World Champion defeated India Sioux at Arena Mexico to capture the Mexican National Women’s Championship, ending Sioux’s 17-month reign as champion.

Thunder Rosa defeats India Sioux [11:20] Rosa is the 26th modern champion. Not good at all and everyone knew it. Rosa didn’t have a great night but Sioux was working at 1/3 effort & 1/3 speed, seemingly unhappy about losing the title. Crowd didn’t care mucha bout it anyway. — luchablog (@luchablog) August 1, 2026

(H/T: PWInsider)