AEW continues to express interest in Kairi Sane, with discussions between the two sides reportedly ongoing.

According to one source, conversations with the former WWE Women’s Champion have continued, although no agreement has been announced. Sane has also received offers from wrestling promotions in Japan, giving her multiple options as she considers her next move.

In other contract news, New Level reportedly signed five-year agreements with AEW. The deals are expected to keep the group under contract through the summer of 2031.

Meanwhile, AEW has officially announced that New Year’s Smash will take place in Atlanta on January 1 and 2.

The company reportedly had those dates penciled into its schedule for several months, with plans to make the two-night event a major attraction.

Elsewhere, additional details have emerged regarding The Dogs and their recent storyline developments.

The group had already been booked to appear together at a PRODUCE Wrestling event before their on-screen split in AEW. Rather than abandoning the scheduled appearance, those involved reportedly incorporated the storyline into the independent event.

(H/T: Fightful Select)