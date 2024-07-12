Today’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter release has a ton of information regarding AEW, including an update on one of the company’s biggest superstars. Highlights are below.

-Kenny Omega still hasn’t been cleared to return, but The Cleaner is said to be doing better and that his career IS NOT over. As of now, there is still no date on when he might return.

-Fans have noticed that the “Whoo! Energy” graphics have disappeared from AEW programming. The belief is that the sponsorship deal with Ric Flair is now done.

-QT Marshall’s return is said to be a key point to the recent creative surge in AEW. along with Marshall, Jen Pepperman has been praised for her work with Mercedes Moné and Britt Baker. However, Pepperman is working with more talents than just the two of them.

-Bandido had an exam to get cleared a few weeks ago for his broken wrist. He wasn’t cleared, and is expected to undergo another exam at the end of the month.

-Stephanie Vaquer was offered a “big money” deal from AEW according to a WWE source. She eventually signed with WWE.