– Kenny Omega is currently visiting in Japan right now. There is still no timetable regarding when, or even if, he will return to in-ring action in AEW due to his issues with diverticulitis.

– There has been talks behind-the-scenes within the AEW creative team about centering a new stable around Deonna Purrazzo. There has also been talk of entering “The Virtuosa” into a tag-team.

– Reports recently surfaced regarding Mercedes Mone having her own dressing room at AEW shows, with a claim being made that even the men talent don’t have this luxury. That is not true, as in the past, talent such as Chris Jericho, The Elite, Sting and even Cody Rhodes had their own dressing rooms at AEW shows.

(H/T: Fightful Select)