A few behind-the-scenes notes have surfaced coming out of Squared Circle Expo weekend, along with updates involving AEW talent and contracts.

Several advertised names were forced to miss Friday’s Squared Circle Expo event due to scheduling conflicts with ROH x MLP Global Wars.

Both Billie Starkz and Deonna Purrazzo were pulled from the show as a result.

Despite that setback, Starkz still made the trip out by Tuesday, ensuring she could fulfill other commitments tied to the weekend.

In addition to her recent appearances, Starkz is also said to be actively working on her next GirlFight event, which is expected to feature a unique Bridgerton-inspired promotional theme.

Elsewhere on the Expo card, Harry Smith, also known as Davey Boy Smith Jr., stepped in as a late replacement for Bandido in the main event of the show.

On the AEW side of things, there’s an important update regarding referee Aubrey Edwards.

According to a source within the company, there had been internal plans, or at least hope to secure her to a new deal some time ago.

As of now, she remains under her existing contract, though AEW is reportedly interested in keeping her with the promotion for the long haul.

There isn’t much of an update yet on Kyle Fletcher following concerns about his condition. While there’s still limited information available, he was in good spirits after AEW Collision.

(H/T: Fightful Select)