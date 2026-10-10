Some additional backstage updates have surfaced regarding AEW, including the latest on Kenny Omega, the statuses of Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, and the company’s reaction to its recent head-to-head ratings battle with WWE NXT.

Following his appearance at AEW’s tribute show honoring PAC, Kenny Omega reportedly traveled back to Japan. Omega had made the trip to participate in the special tribute broadcast before returning overseas.

Meanwhile, there are some developments regarding the futures of former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed.

Anthony Bowens remains listed on AEW’s official roster page, while Max Caster has been removed following his decision to accept a booking with TNA Wrestling.

According to the latest backstage word, Caster is not expected to return to AEW in the immediate future. Bowens, however, could still potentially enter negotiations with the company regarding his future.

As for Tuesday night’s head-to-head television ratings battle between AEW and WWE, both promotions reportedly came away with reasons to be pleased.

AEW officials were said to be happy with the improvement in viewership compared to the company’s preempted broadcast during the same period last year.

WWE, meanwhile, was pleased with NXT winning the head-to-head television viewership battle, with the company reportedly touting the victory internally.

The October 6 competition saw the special AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam France broadcast air on TBS and HBO Max opposite the regularly scheduled WWE NXT episode on The CW Network.

NXT averaged 532,000 viewers with a 0.10 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, while AEW drew 495,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating.

While NXT finished ahead in overall television viewership, AEW held a slight advantage in the key demographic. AEW’s HBO Max audience was not included in the traditional television figures.

(H/T: Fightful Select)