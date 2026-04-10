– During Andrade’s match on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, fans may have noticed a familiar face at ringside. The extra featured in the segment was artist Mel Coleman, who is well known within AEW circles for her work on several Don Callis Family paintings.

– Eddie Kingston’s upcoming appearance at wXw Drive Of Champions on June 6 has reportedly been years in the making. According to sources, the German promotion has been in contact with Kingston dating back to October 2021, maintaining communication consistently in the years since before finally securing the booking.

– As for Mercedes Moné, there had been some curiosity regarding whether she held talks with European promotions she ultimately did not work with. However, sources within wXw indicate that no overtures were made to bring Moné into the promotion at any point.

(H/T: Fightful Select)