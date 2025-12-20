Several backstage notes have surfaced regarding AEW’s recent plans and programming decisions, offering some clarity on creative direction and scheduling.

According to sources, the idea for the addition of MJF in an AEW Worlds End four-way match has been locked in for quite some time. The plan has reportedly been in place for well over a month, suggesting the bout was part of a longer-term creative direction rather than a last-minute decision.

There was also a notable presence backstage at AEW Dynamite this past week, as Will Ospreay was in attendance. While no on-screen appearance was made, his presence drew attention internally, especially given his ongoing prominence within the company.

Questions have also been raised about why AEW Dynamite did not air live despite taking place in the United Kingdom. The reasoning reportedly comes down to broadcast rights, as Warner Bros. Discovery holds the first live rights to AEW programming, which factored into how the show ultimately aired.

As for AEW Dark, the YouTube series is not returning on a full-time basis at this point. However, the concept has not been abandoned entirely. AEW has discussed the possibility of producing special Dark episodes for quite some time, and sources indicate the company remains open to revisiting the idea again in the future.

