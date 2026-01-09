A handful of behind-the-scenes AEW and ROH notes have surfaced, touching on creative decisions, internal communication, and recent talent situations.

– As of Friday, there was also still no internal memo circulated indicating that Chris Jericho had officially departed All Elite Wrestling. Despite ongoing speculation, nothing had been formally communicated to talent or staff regarding Jericho’s status at that point.

– Meanwhile, the on-screen “death” of Bullet Club was not universally well-received behind the scenes. Several members who were not written out or kicked out of the group reportedly pushed back on the idea, voicing concerns about how the angle was handled and what it meant for the faction’s legacy.

– On the ROH side, Mercedes Martinez’s exit had been preceded by a lengthy absence. She had reportedly not been backstage at AEW or ROH events for quite some time prior to her departure from the company.

– MJF’s recent “Diddy” promo reportedly caught many in AEW off guard. Other talent were not informed ahead of time that the line would be used, and there were said to be a number of people backstage who were unhappy with how it came across once it aired.

