Jay White Not Cleared, AEW Return Not Imminent

“Switchblade” Jay White is not expected back on AEW television anytime soon.

White surprised many by appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom, where New Japan temporarily lifted its ban to allow him to honor Hiroshi Tanahashi. The appearance was kept extremely quiet internally and immediately sparked speculation about White’s status and future.

However, those close to the situation were quick to clarify that White is still sidelined. He suffered a hand injury in 2025 and later underwent much-needed shoulder surgery, which shut him down for the remainder of the year. Despite the Wrestle Kingdom cameo, White has not been medically cleared for an in-ring return.

At this point, White is also not factored into AEW’s creative plans, and there is no expectation of an imminent comeback.

The Wrestle Kingdom moment was meaningful — but it wasn’t a signal flare for his return.

Jake Something Rebrands as Jake Doyle in AEW

Meanwhile, a familiar face quietly made the jump from TNA to AEW.

As we reported here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier this evening, former TNA standout Jake Something appeared on the January 7 episode of AEW Dynamite as part of the Don Callis Family, now going by the name Jake Doyle. His AEW arrival comes after his TNA contract expired on January 1.

At one point, Something’s TNA deal was believed to be locked in well into 2026, but that ultimately changed. TNA had continued advertising him, along with other talent who hadn’t re-signed, for the company’s AMC debut before his departure.

In AEW, Doyle is expected to be featured regularly alongside Mark Davis, particularly with Kyle Fletcher now being positioned primarily as a singles competitor.

