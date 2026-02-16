The IInspiration are officially All Elite.

And they’re here to stay.

Cassie Lee and Jess McKay have signed multi-year deals with All Elite Wrestling, solidifying their recent debut as far more than a one-off appearance.

Sources indicate the agreements had actually been in place for weeks, with AEW locking up the duo well before they surfaced publicly.

The former TNA Wrestling standouts made their AEW debut at the AEW House Rules live event in Australia, held the night after AEW Grand Slam Australia. The appearance immediately sparked buzz about their long-term status, and now that speculation has been put to rest.

Lee and McKay had been reigning TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions until recently, dropping the titles to The Elegance Brand roughly a month ago.

While their contracts were believed to have expired around Bound For Glory, the pair continued working without formal deals in place before ultimately wrapping up with the company.

Their departure from TNA was amicable.

Meanwhile, there had been internal belief within WWE that if the duo did not appear at the WWE Royal Rumble, AEW would likely be their landing spot.

That prediction proved accurate.

Their signings also come amid ongoing additions to AEW’s women’s division roster. Lena Kross has likewise been confirmed as part of that expansion effort.

Longtime AEW personality Harley Cameron is actually the lyricist behind The IInspiration’s entrance theme, the same one the duo has used for years.

And now, that theme is officially All Elite.

