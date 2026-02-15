– While several talents made the trip earlier in the week, a large portion of the roster flew out to Australia for AEW Grand Slam: Australia 2026 following Dynamite. Because of the staggered travel schedule, many higher-ups, including Tony Khan himself, were said to be unaware of rumors circulating about potential WBD/Brody King chatter.

– Despite being overseas, several AEW sources anticipated the now-familiar “F**k ICE” chants for Brody King to continue. And they did. The chants once again drew mainstream coverage, with CNN spotlighting the situation in a recent report.

– As of this writing, there were no reports of any major injuries coming out of Grand Slam.

– One late change saw Jamie Hayter pulled from her originally scheduled appearance at GirlFight in Kentuckiana in order to travel to Australia. Athena stepped in as her replacement for the event.

– Lena Kross has reportedly been signed for quite some time. Word is that discussions and plans were already in motion dating back to early December.

– Regarding The IIconics, there has reportedly been communication between the duo and AEW at some level. They are said to be firmly finished with TNA Wrestling at this point.

– Sources indicate that several talents have been signed to All Elite Wrestling but have yet to be officially announced.

– The program between Jon Moxley and Konosuke Takeshita is expected to continue.

– As for the Grand Slam angle involving Wheeler Yuta, most within the company anticipated the head-shaving spot. Those backstage reportedly said he handled it like a pro (Watch Video Here).

– AEW also reportedly upgraded a number of fans’ tickets due to unsold sections, helping improve the overall presentation for the televised broadcast.

– The extra talent featured in the Andrade vs. Hangman bout was Aysha, an Australian independent wrestler who worked the cameo spot.

– Backstage, Australia’s own Kyle Fletcher delivered what was described as a passionate speech during the Grand Slam show.

– Notably absent from the overseas trip were Scorpio Sky and Anthony Bowens, as both were in attendance at NBA All-Star Weekend.

– AEW is slated to hold a “House Rules” live event on Sunday before returning to Sacramento for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

