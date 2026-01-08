All Elite Wrestling is coming into the New Year of 2026 with a bang.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, some big news has surfaced regarding the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program on TBS and HBO Max.

Former TNA Wrestling star Jake Something made his debut for AEW in a pre-show digital segment that took place involving The Don Callis Family and The Demand. Renee Paquette announced that JetSpeed duo ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight were attacked per the bounty that Don Callis put on their respective heads. Jake Something was the someone who collected.

Additionally, starting with tonight’s AEW Dynamite show in “The Boomer Sooner State,” the show will debut a new modified set (see photos below).

Tonight’s stage will feature the standard ramp down to the ringside area, with a massive video wall behind it as always. There is also a new curved screen going ahead, and two entrance areas to come from the backstage area “within” the boards.

AEW Breaking News Before this evening’s #AEWDynamite the bounty that @KingRicochet & @TheDonCallis put on the heads of JetSpeed was collected by someone… or Something. Don’t miss AEW Dynamite starting at the top of the hour, 8pm ET / 7pm CT on @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMax pic.twitter.com/kmOOZzZti2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 8, 2026

It’s Wednesday. You know what that means! New year, NEW LOOK FOR DYNAMITE! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/Mf49Jz5aci — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 8, 2026

