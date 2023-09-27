AEW is hours away from running its Dynamite program in Broomfield Colorado, the promotion’s final Dynamite ahead of this Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Fightful Select has released several backstage news items for AEW, which you can check out in the highlights below.

-Another match that AEW is considering for WrestleDream is Ricky Starks vs. Wheeler Yuta. It is noted that plans can always change. AEW has yet to confirm this match or build to this match in any way.

-Willow Nightingale is not injured. There seemed to be some who thought she was following her angle with Julia Hart. That was storyline related.

-AEW Women’s Champion Saraya revealed four days ago that a ton of her gear had been stolen, and was asking the IWC to keep an eye out for anything that gets sold online. Fightful notes that someone did indeed steal a trunk of Saraya’s gear from an AEW venue.

-We reported earlier in the summer that MJF had a voice-role in the upcoming Justlie League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen par two animated film. The Salt of the Earth actually recorded his part well over a year ago.

