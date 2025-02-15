AEW hosted its Dynamite tapings on Tuesday to accommodate travel schedules for the upcoming Grand Slam event.

In an interview with DownUnderTheRing, AEW President Tony Khan stated that Grand Slam is set to become the company’s third-highest international gate in history.

This week, several AEW stars, including Toni Storm, Adam Copeland, and Kyle Fletcher, participated in media appearances alongside Khan to promote the event. Additionally, talents such as Charli Evans, Lucas Fantasia, and Lena Kross were in attendance for the show.

In recent months, AEW has made multiple promotional trips to Australia, engaging with media outlets to build anticipation for Grand Slam.

Despite speculation, AEW never internally planned for Grand Slam to be a pay-per-view event, citing logistical challenges posed by the time zone differences. The event will air live at 2 AM ET on the U.S. East Coast and will have a scheduled re-airing at 10:30 PM on Saturday.

AEW Grand Slam: Australia and Global Wars results coverage from Brisbane, Australia.

Before we sent the stars of AEW to Brisbane, we sent the tastes of Australia to the stars of AEW! Get your snacks ready for #AEWGrandSlam Brisbane, TOMORROW immediately following #NBAAllStar Saturday on TNT & @sportsonmax pic.twitter.com/rrsf0YfAuu — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 14, 2025

