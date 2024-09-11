– Ricochet has been in town early this week doing promotional work to advertise tonight’s AEW Dynamite at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. As noted, he is scheduled to wrestle Sammy Guevara on the show.

– The decision was finalized and talent was informed Tuesday about plans for tonight’s Tag-Team Casino Gauntlet match. The bout will determine the next challengers for AEW World Tag-Team Champions The Young Bucks.

– Powerhouse Hobbs was not only backstage at the AEW All Out 2024 pay-per-view over the weekend in Chicago, Illinois, he is back on the road with the company once again regularly.

(H/T: Fightful Select)