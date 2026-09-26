A number of AEW backstage notes have surfaced ahead of All Out, including updates on Ilja, Kairi, Dani Luna, Cassie Lee and others.

Ilja is still expected to join AEW, although there remains no firm word on when he will make his on-screen debut. Even some of the company’s top talent reportedly have not been given an exact timetable. AEW has already prepared materials for his arrival, but visa-related matters have been among the issues being worked through.

Dani Luna is also officially signed with AEW, with materials already prepared for her debut.

Meanwhile, Kairi remained unsigned as of Tuesday. She was not planned for AEW All Out, and sources indicated that a surprise appearance would be a “miracle” due in part to visa-related issues.

Sheamus is also not expected to appear at All Out. His current contract does not expire until next week.

Kenny Omega was similarly not planned for All Out as of this week.

Elsewhere, AEW reportedly intends to continue using Cassie Lee periodically on ROH television while Jess McKay remains sidelined.

Regarding The Butcher, the plan is reportedly to keep him permanently listed on AEW’s roster page, similar to the way the late Brodie Lee has remained listed.

Finally, Wheeler Yuta, Thunder Rosa and New Level were among the AEW talent doing media appearances this week to promote All Out.

(H/T: Fightful Select)