Some backstage news and notes from All Elite Wrestling have surfaced.

– AEW has made a change to the start time for its upcoming Worlds End pay-per-view. The event, scheduled for December 19, is now slated to begin at 8/7c.

– Dustin Rhodes served as the backstage producer and coach for the Texas Death Match at the recent AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

– Josh Mathews helped oversee AEW production duties for a period earlier this year while Mike Mansury was away from the company dealing with a personal matter.

(H/T: Fightful Select)