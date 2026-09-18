– Although The Butcher and The Blade effectively became free agents over the summer, Tony Khan reportedly insisted that the tag team remain listed on AEW’s official roster page.

– Vinny Pacifico and Peter Avalon have recently been working on a film project after both wrestlers were cast in the production.

– As previously reported, Ilja Dragunov is set to join AEW. There has been further movement behind the scenes, as internal materials and graphics are already being prepared for the former WWE star. Dragunov’s visa situation is still being sorted out, which appears to be one of the remaining hurdles before his arrival.

(H/T: Fightful Select)