AEW may already be laying the groundwork for a major AEW World Championship program heading into one of its newest marquee events.

As previously reported, All Elite Wrestling recently announced that the inaugural AEW Redemption pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, July 26, 2026, from the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, there is growing speculation that Kenny Omega could challenge MJF for the AEW World Championship in the main event of the debut AEW Redemption event.

Meltzer floated the idea of Omega capturing the title in front of his hometown Canadian crowd before eventually dropping the championship to Will Ospreay at AEW All In: London. Such a scenario would position Ospreay as the company’s next top champion in what could be viewed as a symbolic “passing of the torch” moment.

The potential booking would also allow MJF and Darby Allin to remain strong contenders in the title picture, as Ospreay would not be directly defeating either man on his path to the championship.

Interestingly, AEW has spent much of the past several months quietly building a connection between Omega and Ospreay through a series of post-show digital exclusives.

Following several major pay-per-view events, the company has released backstage vignettes featuring the two stars sharing conversations in trainers’ rooms after grueling matches. The segments have focused on their respective careers, the physical toll of competing at the highest level, the rise of younger talent, and their shared ambitions of once again reaching the top of AEW by winning the AEW World Championship.

The latest example aired following AEW Double Or Nothing (see video below), where another Omega-Ospreay backstage interaction was shown. The segment was later replayed during an episode of AEW Dynamite, further drawing attention to the ongoing story.

There could be another major piece to the puzzle as well.

Meltzer also suggested that a potential Omega vs. MJF showdown at AEW Redemption could open the door for the return of former AEW World Champion Hangman Page.

Page has not appeared on AEW television since losing a Texas Death Match to MJF at AEW Revolution 2026. Due to the stipulation attached to that bout, Page is currently unable to challenge for the AEW World Championship himself.

Should Omega ultimately find himself battling MJF for the title at AEW Redemption, Meltzer theorized that Page could return and play a key role in helping Omega overcome his longtime rival, potentially setting several major storylines in motion as AEW heads toward All In: London.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 7/26 for live AEW Redemption Results coverage.