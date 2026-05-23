Another new AEW pay-per-view could soon be on the way.

Following reports back in April regarding AEW potentially launching a new July PPV titled Redemption, AEW President Tony Khan addressed the idea this week during the media call leading into AEW Double or Nothing.

While Khan stopped short of officially confirming the event or its rumored name, he made it clear that expanding the company’s PPV calendar in 2026 is something he is seriously considering.

On Thursday’s pre-AEW Double or Nothing media call, Khan spoke about the possibility of adding another major event to the AEW schedule and indicated that the idea has strong business appeal.

“I take a lot of pride in the quality of the AEW PPV shows and think we bat a very high average. We deliver great PPV events and I would only explore adding additional AEW PPV events to the calendar if I feel they are going to be additive. I think there are opportunities,” Khan said.

He also described the possibility of a July pay-per-view as “something that could be very lucrative and very additive.”

Interesting timing.

If AEW does officially add a July event, potentially as soon as an announcement at AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday, it would mark the first time in company history that AEW has run ten pay-per-views in a single calendar year.

The company’s PPV expansion has steadily grown since its launch. AEW presented three PPVs in 2019, increased to four in both 2020 and 2021, expanded to five in 2022, jumped to eight in 2023, and then settled at nine annually in both 2024 and 2025.

Historically, AEW has avoided running pay-per-views in January and February, with the lone exception being Revolution in 2020.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on Sunday night for live AEW Double Or Nothing 2026 Results coverage.