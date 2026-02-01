– During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, Kazuchika Okada was seen with the AEW International Championship covered up. According to sources, the decision was not storyline-related. Okada’s travel bag, which contained both the title belt and his ring gear, had been lost, prompting AEW to conceal the championship for the appearance.

– Meanwhile, additional details have emerged regarding Tommaso Ciampa’s arrival in AEW. Sources indicate that Ciampa’s deal with the company was finalized by Monday. To preserve the surprise, he was kept hidden backstage at the January 28 episode of AEW Dynamite, ensuring that his debut would not leak ahead of time.

– In a bit of irony, Ciampa’s wife, Jessie Ward, was seen backstage at the same event. Ward is best known as a former WWE Tough Enough competitor and has remained involved in professional wrestling for several years following her appearance on the show.

– Mike Tyson, Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, Paul Walter Hauser are among celebrities included in the latest installment of the AEW Top 10 digital series on AEW’s official YouTube channel. The episode is dubbed “CRAZIEST Celebrity Appearances in AEW!” (see video below).

