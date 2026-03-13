– Many All Elite Wrestling fans noticed that Excalibur was not part of the commentary team for this past week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on March 11. The reason he did not appear on the broadcast was reportedly due to illness. The trio that ended up calling the show were Tony Schiavone, Ian Riccaboni and Bryan Danielson.

– Kevin “The Jet” Knight has confirmed recent reports regarding himself signing a new multi-year deal with AEW. Knight has reportedly impressed officials with his ring work and dedication, with him getting particularly high praise for a recent title tilt against MJF.

– Samoa Joe’s “Nope…” is the subject of the latest video compilation released via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the video embedded below.

(H/T: Fightful Select)