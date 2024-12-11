Some backstage news and notes have surfaced stemming from the AEW ALL IN: Texas Countdown To On-Sale press event from earlier this week in Arlington, TX.

– Bryan Danielson and Sting were kept as surprises, but were walking around in plain sight in front of the media area prior to the start of the event.

– Sting and Mercedes Mone did not do interviews while at the event.

– Sting, Bobby Lashley and Thunder Rosa all live in Texas, making the trip in convenient for them.

– There were approximately few hundred people in attendance.

– Thunder Rosa filmed content for her video blog at the event.

– The announcement regarding Starrcast for AEW ALL IN: Texas Weekend apparently came together very late, with travel being finalized this weekend.

– AEW opted not to comment on the ongoing issues with Rey Fenix, reportedly because they can not comment on medical-related claims.

(H/T: Fightful Select)