During Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event, Rico made an appearance to join MxM. Over the past year or so, there have been overtures made to Chuck Palumbo but they never came to fruition.

Fightful Select is reporting that Daniel Garcia is expected to be factored into the TNT Title picture following Saturday night’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event.

And finally, MJF was reportedly telling people backstage at AEW WrestleDream 2024 that he would be returning to film some additional content for Happy Gilmore 2 after this show.