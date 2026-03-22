– In injury-related news, there are concerns that Josh Alexander may have been hurt during this week’s AEW Collision tapings, although further details have yet to be confirmed.

– Elsewhere backstage, Chris Hero reportedly reached out to Ricochet to offer advice regarding the recent controversial MS fan social media post that drew attention within the wrestling community.

– Toni Storm is currently expected to remain out of action for an undetermined period, with no immediate creative plans in place for her return to the ring. However, AEW does have a storyline direction mapped out stemming from the angle involving her on-screen attacker. That situation has already led to some notable shifts behind the scenes. A number of creative plans for the near future were reportedly adjusted following Storm’s injury.

– Meanwhile, there continues to be uncertainty surrounding Ronda Rousey’s standing with the company. Those within AEW have not indicated that she is officially signed, and there has been no confirmation regarding additional appearances at this time. That said, the door is said to be open for her to return if the opportunity presents itself.

(H/T: Fightful Select)