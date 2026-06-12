– Regarding Aaron Rourke’s absence from an upcoming Limitless Wrestling event, sources indicate the situation is unrelated to MyAEW. The same is said for Starboy Charlie and several female talents who were reportedly pulled from Dreamwave Wrestling appearances.

– Instead, there has been speculation among promoters that June 20 could coincide with a WWE Evolve television taping, potentially explaining some scheduling conflicts. One promoter noted that they were informed by AEW that there are currently no restrictions preventing contracted talent from appearing for outside promotions that also utilize AEW’s streaming service. The same source added that WWE ID talent appears to have some of the fewest restrictions of any contracted developmental-type performers at the moment.

– An update has also emerged regarding MJF’s recent injury. Sources indicate the injury occurred during his match with Rush on AEW Dynamite when Rush landed on MJF’s knee, causing it to hyperextend. As previously reported, there is said to be no backstage heat on Rush over the incident, with those familiar with the situation viewing it as a freak accident rather than the result of negligence.

– The latest woman featured in the popular “Andrade Girl” segment on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite was Emily Jaye. Jaye has worked extra roles for both AEW and WWE several times over the past few months. The segment generated significant attention online, reportedly accumulating more than five million views across various social media platforms.

– Despite recent speculation circulating through several less-credible social media accounts, sources continue to maintain that Jon Moxley is remaining with AEW. Those rumors have gained some traction online in recent days, but individuals familiar with the situation have pushed back on the claims and indicated there is no change regarding Moxley’s AEW status.

(H/T: Fightful Select)