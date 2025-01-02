Several backstage news and notes have surfaced coming out of the first AEW Dynamite show of the year on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 from Asheville, N.C.

* The Pointer Sisters’ “I’m So Excited” theme is set to become a recurring feature moving forward for AEW Dynamite.

* Samantha Irvin and Beth Phoenix were both backstage at the event, with Beth Phoenix residing in Asheville.

* Indie wrestlers Emily Jaye and Brittany Jade appeared at the show, serving as extras.

* Sources we spoke to expressed satisfaction with the show’s production.

* As previously noted, Warner Bros. Discovery informed AEW that the Cincinnati Dynamite episode needed to carry significant advertising value. This led to the inclusion of a world title match and the “Maximum Carnage” branding.

* The match between Julia Hart and Jamie Hayter, with Hart securing the win, had been in the works for months. Hayter was reportedly enthusiastic about collaborating with Hart.

* PAC is currently overseas and has not been present for recent U.S. shows.

* Cole Karter, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, and Brian Cage attended AEW Dynamite but were not featured on the program.

* No content was filmed following AEW Dynamite; however, ROH content was recorded beforehand.

