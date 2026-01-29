– Kenny Omega, Swerve Strickland, and Hangman Page are all in pursuit of the AEW World Championship, with a contender’s series now in place to determine who earns a shot at Revolution. One of those spots will be decided at Grand Slam Australia in Sydney next month. Omega advanced by defeating Rocky Romero and will next face the winner of Swerve Strickland vs. Andrade this Wednesday in Las Vegas. The second qualifying path has not been announced, though Page is expected to factor in. Samoa Joe’s status is now uncertain after suffering a non-contact injury during training.

– AEW World Champion MJF will defend his positioning next week in an eliminator match against Brody King. A King victory would earn him a title shot at Grand Slam Australia. This marks their first AEW singles encounter and their first one-on-one match anywhere since MLW in 2018. The Young Bucks are also scheduled to return to in-ring action next Wednesday against opponents yet to be named.

– AEW confirmed that Samoa Joe has not been medically cleared after sustaining a non-contact injury while training. No timetable was given for his return. Joe had remained active in the World Title picture following his recent reign and was last seen competing against Mike Bailey earlier this month.

– Tommaso Ciampa is set for his first AEW match just days after his surprise debut. “The Psycho Killer” will challenge Mark Briscoe for the TNT Championship on AEW Collision this Saturday from Arlington, Texas.

