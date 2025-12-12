– Kazuchika Okada was spotted taking in a New York Knicks game, a sighting that lines up with the fact that “The Rainmaker” now resides full-time in New York City.

– The Sarah Stock tweet thread that circulated last week became a major talking point within AEW. Some of the claims in her posts were said to be accurate, particularly those tied to travel and airport pickups. We’re told certain talents have those perks built directly into their contracts, and travel reimbursements are standard across the board. Other elements of the posts, the more personal ones, were kept off-limits internally, though they still sparked quiet discussions backstage.

– AEW sources also confirmed that Jack Perry legitimately thought he was injured during his match on Dynamite, but he worked through it and ended up feeling fine afterward.

