– A major title bout appears to have been locked in creatively for quite some time. Sources indicate that Kenny Omega vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship at AEW Dynasty 2026 has been part of the internal plan for months. The event is scheduled for April 12 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

– There’s still no clear direction regarding Hangman Page. Sources within AEW have not heard any concrete details about the former world champion’s return or the creative plans tied to it. Obviously the key people behind-the-scenes are, but it appears to be a tight-knit circle, as there are plenty that are not.

– On the independent and ROH side of things, some last-minute booking changes have surfaced. Billie Starkz was pulled from the Black Label Pro show at Squared Circle Expo due to a Ring of Honor commitment. Deonna Purrazzo was also removed from the same event for similar reasons. As for Steph De Lander, her situation shifted multiple times. She was initially forced to withdraw due to TNA obligations, but following her departure from the company, she ended up accepting a separate booking in Chile.

– While the official AEW Unrestricted podcast has wrapped up, the company isn’t stepping away from the podcast space entirely. AEW is said to be exploring new podcast projects moving forward, signaling more content could be on the horizon.

– One subtle detail coming out of this week’s AEW Dynamite in St. Paul, MN. didn’t go unnoticed. Swerve Strickland’s ring gear for the AEW EVP vs. No. 1 Contender match against Kenny Omega was inspired by Omega’s look from the AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view event held in Minneapolis, MN.

(H/T: Fightful Select)