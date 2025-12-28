AEW Worlds End featured a lot of newsworthy items in the early portion of the show.

In addition to Adam Cole appearing and teasing more from himself in 2026 as we reported previously, the show also featured a tease for El Clon coming to AEW Collision in 2026.

Additionally, Ortiz made his second appearance for AEW in two years when he made a run-in after Eddie Kingston’s victory over Zack Gibson on the pre-show, helping run off The Grizzled Young Veterans and making the save for “The Mad King.”

If that wasn’t enough, the show featured action from the newest signees to All Elite Wrestling.

Following their loss to Sisters of Sin duo Julia Hart and Skye Blue at the Zero Hour pre-show, the team of Hyan and Maya World were announced as the latest additions to the women’s tag-team scene in AEW.

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media to share the ‘#AllElite” graphic for the duo, along with the following statement:

They wrestled another fantastic match at the AEW Worlds End Zero Hour tonight, and now it’s official: Hyan and Maya World are All Elite! Thank you all watching AEW Worlds End right now!

