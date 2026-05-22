– According to backstage reports, AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view is officially sold out. Talent and staff have reportedly been informed that complimentary tickets are extremely limited heading into the event, signaling a strong turnout for the show.

– Meanwhile, after Carlito was spotted at the recent ROH television tapings, there was speculation regarding a possible appearance or involvement with the company. However, sources indicate that Carlito was simply visiting and was not there in any official capacity.

– There were also a couple of extra names working behind the scenes last week, as Tatevik and Johnnie Robbie reportedly served as “MITs” for Athena.

– One quick note making the rounds involves AEW’s media rights situation. Despite online rumors suggesting otherwise, sources say AEW has not reached any kind of extension agreement involving Paramount or Sundance. It was noted that no such deal has been completed with Warner Bros. Discovery at this time either.

– Tony Khan reportedly had extensive creative plans mapped out for Toni Storm that were intended to play out throughout the year. Those plans were obviously halted due to her injury situation, and it’s now said that Storm is not expected to return to in-ring action at any point during 2026.

EXCLUSIVE: "Timeless" Toni Storm has been taken out backstage ahead of tonight's #AEWDynamite and her No Holds Barred Match with @MarinaShafir! pic.twitter.com/PcsVjwULrt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 18, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)