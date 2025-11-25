AEW Full Gear weekend generated plenty of backstage buzz, and we’ve got a roundup of notes from the show and the days that followed.

Viral indie standout Tommy Invincible worked the pay-per-view as one of Mercedes Moné’s Belt Boys, which led to questions about the identities of the others. Regarding the “particularly large man” in the group, while a name is still unknown, we can confirm that he is a bodybuilder, not a wrestler.

The Opps Dojo member who drew some attention for resembling comedian Shane Gillis is actually Max St. Giovanni, the brother of ROH veteran LSG.

Marq Quen of Private Party was backstage throughout the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. ECW legend and former WWE Superstar Dawn Marie was also spotted at the show.

Despite taking some notable bumps on the show, we’re told Big Justice came out of his AEW Full Gear involvement physically fine.

As for Switchblade Jay White, his recent “comeback” tease was exactly what many suspected, him just trolling. There’s no imminent return yet.

Another note from the weekend: AEW President Tony Khan mentioned that the Warner Bros Discovery executive who previously kept the Briscoes off TBS and TNT is no longer with the network. WBD sources backed that up but declined to identify the person.

Internally, Ariya Daivari was listed as the coach for the FTR vs. Brodido match at AEW Full Gear.

Samoa Joe’s Full Gear involvement and subsequent world title victory in the main event was not a last-minute decision, despite betting lines leaning heavily toward Hangman Page. Joe’s role and the match outcome was reportedly locked in several weeks ago.

For those who missed the memorable show this past weekend, you can check out our detailed AEW Full Gear Results 11/22/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)