– Very few details have been released about AEW’s newly-introduced National Championship, but word going around is that renowned belt maker Dave Milican worked on the design. The title is said to have more of a “throwback” look and feel compared to AEW’s other championships.

– There’s been considerable talk behind the scenes about the NWA’s National Title and the perceived “disrespect” some within the NWA feel from AEW introducing a title with the same name. Historically, the NWA unified the National Title with the U.S. Title in the 1980s—the same U.S. Championship that WWE continues to feature today. The NWA later revived the National Title in 1997, separating it from the U.S. Title lineage.

– Despite speculation from fans, sources confirm that Adam Copeland has never been considered for John Cena’s upcoming retirement run. The topic has not been broached or discussed internally, and it’s not something currently planned.

– Reports circulating online suggesting Dakota Kai could be joining AEW to team with Mercedes Moné are unfounded. We’re told there have been no internal discussions or rumors of Kai making a move to AEW, and the story appears to have originated from a single outlet with a poor accuracy record.

– Regarding Will Ospreay’s recovery, he is not expected to return to AEW in January, though that month remains a target point in his rehabilitation process. His comeback date is still described as “up in the air.” The January timeline stems from a statement released by the Body Alignment Clinic in the UK, which WrestlingHeadlines.com previously reported on November 1. The clinic’s Instagram post included photos of Ospreay with a physician and X-rays of his neck following surgery (see below).

