– Speculation has continued to swirl following AJ Styles’ retirement from WWE, though clarity regarding any potential dialogue with All Elite Wrestling remains elusive. At this time, it is not known whether AEW and Styles have had discussions, or if any are expected to take place. Rumors have circulated suggesting that AJ Styles could consider AEW as an option after officially retiring at the Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event. In the days that followed, several AEW figures — including company president Tony Khan and reigning AEW National Champion Ricochet — publicly commented on Styles, though those remarks were largely attributed to questions raised during media appearances amid the broader industry buzz.

– Elsewhere, Izzy Moreno was recently backstage working in an extra capacity at AEW’s Orlando, Florida tapings.

– In addition, Tatevik, who signed with AEW in the fall of 2025, was present backstage at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Las Vegas, Nevada.

– Regarding Danhausen, there has been no confirmed date disclosed for the expiration of his AEW contract. What is known is that his current deal runs through February, with additional time added due to injury. No further updates on his contract status have emerged in recent weeks.

