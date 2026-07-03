– AEW’s plans for a Kenny Omega vs. MJF showdown for the AEW World Championship have reportedly been mapped out for quite some time. We’re told the company has had the match penciled in as a long-term direction for well over three months, at minimum. As has been reported elsewhere, the expectation has been that Omega and MJF would collide for the AEW World Title at AEW Redemption, with that bout serving as a key piece of the promotion’s long-range creative plans.

– Despite widespread speculation about his future, Big Bill remains under contract with AEW at this time. That said, we’re told he has already given notice to the company and is expected to make the jump to WWE once his AEW deal officially expires, barring any significant last-minute developments. As things currently stand, all signs continue to point toward Big Bill returning to WWE following the end of his AEW tenure.

– Following his victory in the 2026 Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament, which earned him a shot at the world title at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium later this year, Will Ospreay sat down for a special interview released via AEW’s official YouTube channel about the big upcoming title opportunity. “This is for every child that has ever had a dream,” Ospreay states in a key line from the interview (see video below).

– The complete episode of ‘Close Up with Renee Paquette’ featuring an extended one-on-one sit-down interview with pro wrestling legend and AEW star Chris Jericho is now available via AEW’s official YouTube channel (see video below).

(H/T: Fightful Select)