– Juice Robinson was backstage at AEW Double or Nothing, though we’re told his return is further off than originally expected.

– Thekla was also backstage at the event. She resides in Arizona and was tying up some things ahead of her AEW debut.

– Veda Scott was in attendance to support Speedball Mike Bailey.

– Alex Hammerstone was backstage at Double or Nothing, but remains a free agent.

– As previously noted, the Young Bucks are dealing with injuries but aren’t expected to miss significant time.

– Several AEW Dynamite matches were finalized throughout the day as talent availability became clear. Make sure to join us here tonight for live results coverage of the show.

