– It turns out AEW President Tony Khan is keeping an eye on more than just his own product. According to backstage talk from several months ago, Khan has been a legitimate regular viewer of JCW Lunacy, with word circulating that he actively follows the show.

– Meanwhile, Thunder Rosa’s status has evolved in an interesting way. She has reportedly been presented with a dual contract that covers both AEW and CMLL, making her one of a growing number of talents working under agreements with multiple promotions simultaneously.

– On the injury front, the AEW absence of Marq Quen of the former AEW World Tag-Team Championship duo Private Party is said to be injury-related, explaining his recent time away from television.

– Finally, a match set for Joey Janela’s Spring Break has actually been in the works for quite some time. The bout featuring Marko Stunt & Jack Perry vs. Sam Stackhouse & KJ Orso was reportedly planned out months in advance before being officially announced this weekend.

AEW National Champion Jack Perry has returned to GCW to save Marko Stunt! Jurassic Express is back, Jack Perry and Marko Stunt vs KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse at Joey Janela's Spring Break #GCWManiac pic.twitter.com/en51BAlwnW — Cory of Bodyslam.net (@Cory_Hays407) April 5, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)