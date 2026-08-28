The major fire that broke out near Wembley Stadium on Friday had an impact on AEW’s activities ahead of All In.

Twenty fire engines and approximately 125 firefighters were dispatched to an industrial estate in Neasden, less than a mile from Wembley Stadium. The London Fire Brigade said the blaze was at a mixed-waste facility and produced a significant amount of smoke, with residents in the immediate area advised to remain indoors and keep their doors and windows closed.

The situation also caused disruption to Tube and rail services in the area. Those issues affected AEW’s media day activities, while some wrestlers also had their plans to travel around London and see the sights impacted.

Despite the disruption, AEW’s scheduled media appearances went forward on Friday. Kyle Fletcher, Willow Nightingale, Orange Cassidy, Kevin Knight, Tommaso Ciampa, Speedball Mike Bailey and Maya World were among the wrestlers who participated in media ahead of Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium.

Elsewhere, there are said to be additional wrestlers currently under AEW/ROH contracts whose statuses have yet to be confirmed.

One name whose status has been clarified is Viva Van. It was reiterated last week that Van’s AEW contract is a salaried deal.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 8/30 for live AEW All In: London Results coverage.

(H/T: Fightful Select)