Several backstage notes and roster-related updates surfaced following this week’s AEW events.

After being absent from television for some time, Brian Cage officially returned to AEW programming this week. According to sources, Cage has actually been medically cleared to compete for well over a month prior to his return.

A number of independent wrestlers were also utilized as extras during AEW’s visit to Asheville. Among those backstage for the show were Brittany Jade, Leah Knight, Amanda Kiss, Ori Gold, and Emily Jaye.

There also continues to be buzz regarding a potential working relationship between AEW and hardcore wrestling legend Mick Foley. Sources within AEW reportedly echoed a recent Sports Illustrated report from Jon Alba indicating that the company does have interest in collaborating with Foley in some capacity.

Elsewhere, Thekla has now personally confirmed recent reports stating that she signed a new contract. The update comes amid continued interest surrounding her future and status in the wrestling industry.

Another notable name making headlines is Nyla Rose, who was recently announced for an upcoming Marigold event. Despite not appearing on AEW television since 2024, Rose is reportedly still under contract with the company. Sources also noted that she is not injured and has had no issues being medically cleared to compete.

As for the online speculation regarding Jack Perry and rumors about his contract potentially nearing expiration, those within AEW reportedly claimed they had not heard anything about the situation until the rumors began circulating online. At this point, no additional information has surfaced regarding Perry’s status.

Renee Paquette sits down for an in-depth interview with The Conglomeration on the latest installment of the AEW digital exclusive series, “Close Up with Renee Paquette,” which you can watch in its’ entirety via the YouTube player embedded below.

(H/T: Fightful Select)