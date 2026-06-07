– While fans have noticed Max Caster’s absence from AEW programming, he remains under contract with the company. However, he has not been featured on television in recent weeks, and there have been no indications that he has been present at recent AEW TV tapings.

– The Butcher and The Blade are reportedly finished with AEW and are effectively operating as free agents. Although both performers continue to be listed on AEW’s official roster page, their time with the promotion is said to have come to an end.

– In a lighter note, a recent viral claim suggested that internet personalities Rizzler and Big Justice had not been together since 2025. That report appears to be inaccurate, as the pair were reportedly together at an AEW event just two weeks ago.

– AEW is also expected to bolster its roster in the coming months. According to sources, the company is planning to add talent with national television exposure sometime this summer, potentially bringing more recognizable names into the mix as the promotion continues to strengthen its lineup.

-As previously reported, MJF is expected to remain part of AEW programming despite recently suffering a knee injury. While his in-ring status may be impacted in the short term, the expectation is that he will continue appearing on television in some capacity.

– As for Jon Moxley, there is currently no new information regarding his immediate future with the company. Despite ongoing online speculation, Moxley is reportedly under contract for well over another year, and rumors suggesting otherwise are said to be unfounded. Most recently, Mox competed on the June 6 episode of AEW Collision in trios action alongside The Death Riders against Shane Taylor Promotions.

AEW Continental Champion @JonMoxley can give it just as hard as he can take it, if not more so! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/5onF3UTEXP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

.@JonMoxley has seen enough from STP! Watch #AEWCollision LIVE NATIONWIDE on TNT & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/pJeLB0Lt3M — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 7, 2026

(H/T: Fightful Select)