– Additional promotions are still expected to be announced for the MyAEW platform.

– Industry sources continue to note that Ring of Honor’s Tuesday specials have effectively served as a rebranded version of the old AEW Dark format.

– Matt Sydal’s name has reportedly come up internally regarding a possible return to AEW programming. Sydal has been medically cleared for nearly a year and competed internationally last summer.

– Several wrestlers, along with AEW President Tony Khan, traveled overseas to attend the wedding of Will Ospreay and Alex Windsor.

(H/T: Fightful Select)