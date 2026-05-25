– A former AEW champion was reportedly backstage at AEW Double or Nothing this weekend, although there are still no immediate plans for his television return.

According to reports making the rounds following Sunday night’s pay-per-view event, Wardlow was present backstage at the show despite not being factored into any creative plans for the broadcast itself.

Wardlow has been out of action for an extended period of time. His last official AEW match took place on the March 13, 2025 episode of Dynamite, where he competed against Samoa Joe.

He later made a surprise appearance at Forbidden Door 2025, attacking Prince Nana and seemingly aligning himself with The Don Callis Family in a brief statement moment. However, subsequent reports indicated that Wardlow had been sidelined due to a knee injury.

Outside of wrestling, Wardlow is currently featured on the new season of American Gladiators, which premiered earlier this month on Prime Video.

– Elsewhere backstage at Double or Nothing, MJF’s pre-show segment with WWE Hall of Fame legend Mick Foley was said to be notable internally, especially given MJF’s long-standing interest in working a program with Foley. The angle during “The Buy-In” further fueled speculation that the two could eventually become involved in a larger storyline.

– Another noteworthy moment from the pre-show involved QT Marshall. During his match, Marshall was reportedly checked on by medical personnel before ultimately being assisted to the back. Additional details regarding his condition have not surfaced as of this writing.

Tony Khan confirmed he is okay at the post-show press conference. “Thank you for asking,” he told the media member who asked about Marshall’s condition. “QT’s gonna be okay. Thanks for asking.”

– AEW has released several compilation videos showing off key moments, cameos and other chaos from the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Double Or Nothing Results 5/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)