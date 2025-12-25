Wednesday night’s AEW Dynamite on 34th Street featured multiple storyline developments that will shape the company’s direction heading into Worlds End and beyond, including a major medical clearance, a violent ambush, a championship challenge, and a historic Dynamite Diamond Ring result.

Darby Allin opened the show by confirming that he has officially been cleared to return to the ring. Allin had been sidelined after suffering an injury during the Continental Classic, which forced him out of the tournament and led to Jack Perry taking his spot. While addressing his return, Allin acknowledged that he had been challenged by Gabe Kidd for AEW Worlds End, but made it clear that Kidd was not his priority.

That proved to be ill-timed.

As Allin spoke with Lexy Nair, Kidd appeared from behind and launched a sudden attack. The broadcast briefly cut away before returning to disturbing footage of Kidd tossing Allin down a flight of stairs, leaving the situation unresolved as the segment ended.

Meanwhile, the Bang Bang Gang officially escalated their ongoing rivalry with AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR. After weeks of tension between FTR and Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn, capped off by a controversial, tainted title defense, the Bang Bang Gang issued a direct challenge for a Chicago Street Fight.

That match now looms as one of FTR’s most dangerous title defenses to date.

Elsewhere on the show, The Young Bucks revealed that they will not be returning to in-ring competition until 2026. During a backstage segment, Matt Jackson was shown with his shoulder heavily taped, while Nick Jackson had his back and ribs wrapped, with the team confirming they are not medically cleared for the remainder of the year.

The announcement came just after the Bucks teamed with Kenny Omega to defeat The Don Callis Family team of Hechicero, Kazuchika Okada, and Konosuke Takeshita in a high-stakes million-dollar trios match. Omega addressed the situation by stating that even if they weren’t tagging together, “The Elite would always be The Elite,” before adding that he has something personal he needs to take care of. “I need to do something I needed to do a little while ago,” Omega said.

The night concluded with a historic Dynamite Diamond Ring match, as Bandido defeated Ricochet to capture the 2025 ring. The finish saw Gates of Agony attempt to swing the match in Ricochet’s favor with a distraction, but Bandido survived the chaos. Ricochet attempted to finish things with the Spirit Gun, only for Bandido to evade the move and roll him up in a crucifix pin for the victory.

After the match, Ricochet and Gates of Agony attacked Bandido until ROH World Champion Brody King ran in to make the save.

With the win, Bandido becomes the first wrestler not named MJF to capture the Dynamite Diamond Ring since its introduction in 2019, ending MJF’s six-year streak. As a result, Bandido will now challenge the AEW World Champion at AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage on January 14.

