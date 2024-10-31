– The October 30 episode of AEW Fright Night Dynamite was the end of the current storyline involving The Young Bucks. As seen during the show, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson lost the AEW World Tag-Team Championships to Private Party. Later in the show, they were seen frantically destroying documents before leaving with their bags and claiming they would be working from home. They are expected to be away from AEW TV for some time. They are not done with the company. They actually signed a new deal a while back, which was publicly announced at the time of the signing. In related news, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Nicholas Jackson has been dealing with a separated shoulder as of late.

– Wardlow was backstage at the AEW Fright Night Dynamite show on 10/30. He reportedly looked healthy, however there is still no definitive word regarding when and where he will return to AEW programming.

(H/T: PWInsider.com)