Fightful Select has released a series of notes for AEW ahead of this evening’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

-As mentioned AEW has been having terrible luck with injuries, but there are apparently more injuries that talent is dealing with that have yet to be disclosed to the public.

-A number of wrestlers on the AEW roster are under a per-appearance agreement deal. The report reveals that some of those deals, which also haven’t been disclosed to the public, are set to expire this year.

-The publication confirms that Orange Cassidy is getting Jefferson Starship’s “Jane” as his new entrance theme, which is the song he used on the indies.

-Not everyone on the AEW roster was brought in for tonight’s Forbidden Door.

-No confirmation as to when the next ROH event will take place, but it will be sometime in July. Certain ROH talents were told to keep the undisclosed date open, with one having to pull out of an independent appearance just so they could be available.