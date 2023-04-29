-AEW announced yesterday that the highly-anticipated “Firm Deletion” will take place on the May 5th edition of Rampage on TNT. The matchup will feature Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Isiah Kassidy and FTW Champion HOOK teaming up to take on The Firm (Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, Stokely Hathaway). Fightful Select reports that filming for the “Firm Deletion” took place this past Thursday at the Hardy Compound. Giancarlo Dittamo helped film it.

-Renee Paquette has been with AEW for well over six months. However, she will still be appearing in upcoming episodes of WWE rivals since they were filmed in the summer of 2022 when she was still with WWE. (Credit: Fightful Select)

